Ruffian Uses Velvet Nails & Brings Back Ruffian Red For NYFW

Inspired by the English countryside, everything about Ruffian had a hint of luxury to it. From the perfectly coiffed hair to the luxurious velvet tipped nails, every detail had the making of a city girl visiting her family’s country home – which was exactly their inspiration.

MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Keri Blair created the three custom made nails for the Ruffian spring runway show with a specific purpose in mind.

“They are definitely a spectator nail,” Keri said. “This is really an accessory, a nail as an accessory.”

Keri said they really wanted to make a statement with the nail. “Makeup and beauty doesn’t stop at the jaw line,” she explained.

Following an emerging trend this fashion week, Ruffian custom matched the red nail to the Ruffian Red lipstick that was worn by all the models. Ruffian Red has quickly became a cult classic a few seasons ago and will be coming back to MAC on June 18th (you bet we marked our calendars!)