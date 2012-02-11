StyleCaster
Share

Ruffian Uses Velvet Nails & Brings Back Ruffian Red For NYFW

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ruffian Uses Velvet Nails & Brings Back Ruffian Red For NYFW

Amanda Elser
by
Ruffian Uses Velvet Nails & Brings Back Ruffian Red For NYFW
5 Start slideshow

Inspired by the English countryside, everything about Ruffian had a hint of luxury to it. From the perfectly coiffed hair to the luxurious velvet tipped nails, every detail had the making of a city girl visiting her family’s country home – which was exactly their inspiration.

MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Keri Blair created the three custom made nails for the Ruffian spring runway show with a specific purpose in mind.

“They are definitely a spectator nail,” Keri said. “This is really an accessory, a nail as an accessory.”

Keri said they really wanted to make a statement with the nail. “Makeup and beauty doesn’t stop at the jaw line,” she explained.

Following an emerging trend this fashion week, Ruffian custom matched the red nail to the Ruffian Red lipstick that was worn by all the models. Ruffian Red has quickly became a cult classic a few seasons ago and will be coming back to MAC on June 18th (you bet we marked our calendars!)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

The velvet tips are a piece of luxury and are meant to be considered as an accessory to the entire look. 

MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Keri B shows us the three different colors that they used for the runway. Deep jewel tones are cohesive with the entire collection. 

Considered a trend for fall, Ruffian wanted to match the models' lipstick to their nails. 

Bumble and bumble hairstylist Neil Moodie shows us what the finished hair look would be. 

Many beauty gurus will be happy to know that MAC is bringing back Ruffian Red this June. It was previewed on the runway with a dewy eye and brown mascara. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Prabal Gurung Shows Us “Birds of Paradise” Eyes at NYFW

Prabal Gurung Shows Us “Birds of Paradise” Eyes at NYFW

Promoted Stories

share