Rococo Launches Lustworthy Neutrals for Fall 2011

As we transition from our nail art, neons and nail stickers, fall is all about the neutral. You’d think finding that perfect flesh tone would be an easy feat but oftentimes pale nail polish is harder to master than bold colors. Rococo Nail Apparel has created a “Nude Wardrobe Collection” just for fall designed to flatter everyone’s outfit, skin tone and mood.

I was given a sneak peek of the collection at the Space.NK Holiday preview (where the set will be sold exclusively) and was told that co-founders Ange and Vernice Walker were inspired by the various colors of concealer for the polish shades. They said, “The aim was to create an I-want-them-all collection of nudes that delivers a highly polished and chic finish. We definitely predict nudes as the new black this autumn/winter.”

The collection includes six shades of varying neutrals, including LAB Nude 3.0 Sheer Gloss which was debuted at the Roland Mouret A/W 2011 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Rococo Nail Apparel Nude Wardrobe, $16.50 each, available in September at Space.NK stores and online.