We have been closely following the nail art trend here at Beauty High, from DIY marble nails to runway inspired designs. We teamed up with talented blogger Miss Ladyfinger herself, Taryn Multack, and she has been creating nail designs just for us.

This week Multack chose to draw inspiration from Rachel Comey’s SS 2012 show, blending blues, grays and black to achieve the graphic wave design seen in her collection.

Follow the steps above to get her runway-inspired look!