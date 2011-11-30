Put Down the Red! Coat Your Holiday Nails with These Shades

It’s not even December 1st yet and we’re already on a red over-load. We LOVE the holidays and red is definitely our go-to nail color year round, but when it comes to this season, it’s better to mix it up with some other shades so you don’t clash too much with the decor.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite nail shades for this season. Some are old, some are the holiday edition, all are equally fabulous. Why stick with your classic red when you can get creative with a metallic copper or deep navy while still staying in the holiday spirit? So plan your outfits accordingly, because some of these colors might not mix well with your ugly Christmas sweater, but all will look great for the coming year.

We’ve collected some beauties from this year’s holiday collections, and some from way back in the day, but the most important thing to note is that the holidays are about being bright, not about looking like a Christmas tree. So don’t feel pressured into wearing the season’s most notable colors. Why not rock a hot magenta like FACE Stockholm for J.Crew, or that purple shimmer number from butter London?

And if some of these colors don’t work for you just throw on a few coats of your go-to silver, name it tinsel, and call it a day!