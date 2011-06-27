Product Obsession: RGB 1996 Nail Polish

It’s nothing new to have a denim-inspired beauty productbut then again, it’s not something we’re getting bored with either. Poppy King’s Lipstick Queen line debuted a collection for lipstick based on colors that would like great in your classic blue jeans, and many beauty brands followed suit.

Nail polish brand RGB is now joining in, by paying homage to the denim hot spot Need Supply Co. for its first ever collaborative effort. They’ve created a dark, ink-colored blue polish named 1996 (the year that Need Supply Co. opened) in honor of our favorite pair of Levi’s. The brand says that they have many joint projects up their sleeves (although they aren’t ready to spill the beans just yet).

We took the deep blue color on a test drive, and lets just say it has the perfect amount of ink-blot blue. It can be applied with a light touch, or layered for a deep, dark (almost black-blue hue).

RGB “1996” is sold exclusively at Need Supply Co. and NeedSupply.com for $16.