Pre, During & Post Fashion Week Rituals: Jan Arnold of CND

It’s almost that time again, with New York Fashion Week upon us, to check in with our favorite gals who rule the backstage beauty scene and find out how they prep, what they love, and what brings them back time and time again to that frenzied pre-show atmosphere. Beauty High asked CND‘s Founder Jan Arnold to give us the lowdown on her personal beauty regimen, how to quickly fix nails in between shows, and what designers she would love to work with in the future. CND celebrates its 15th anniversary of Fashion Week this year, and will kick off the festivities with events during Fashion’s Night Out, as well as a variety of designer partnerships and Shellac events during the week.

How do you mentally prepare, and what is your personal beauty regimen for the long hours under constant time constraint, the onslaught of interviews, and just general whirlwind?

I mentally prepare by jogging every morning before the shows! It helps me get energized for the long hours ahead. In terms of my personal beauty regimen for my face, I apply LaVita skin care in‘Lighten Up’ and‘Day Cream’ – this is true Rx skincare that eliminates and prevents dark spots, exfoliates and refinishes skin! On my nails, I sport CND Shellac Power Polish, a dazzling, fret-free manicure which won’t chip or smudge while I’m running around at Fashion Week.

Do you routinely do a pre- or post-fashion week vacation or mini getaway?

I’m the happiest outside, on the beach, walking or running. My pre- and post-Fashion Week vacation is normally more of a stay-cation, where I spend my time soaking up the sun, relaxing and jogging along the coast in San Diego, California.

What are three things that you must have on you, on a daily basis during fashion week?

1) Laura Mercier ‘Passion Fruit’ lipstick because it’s a gorgeous nude with a shimmer that won’t dry out lips.

2) CND SolarOil is in my makeup bag at all times, next to my bed and on my desk. You can’t use enough of it. It keeps my cuticles in shape and healthy and keeps my nail coatings flexible. The Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E and Jojoba have a cumulative effect so the more you use, the better the result.

3) I also can’t live without mySoniCare toothbrush: it’s ALL about clean, white, bright, sparkling teeth!

Do you have a number one weapon for combating exhaustion?

My number one weapon for combating exhaustion is jogging it gets me moving and re-energizes me. A good night’s sleep is also key to getting through long, fashion-filled days!

Let’s talk shoes: what is your go-to reliable, chic, and comfy pair that won’t let you down during the week?

My style is avant-garde. I like high-tech structure, sharp lines, masculine elements, and pointy details (like nails and shoes). I look for a sense of humor in my clothes, with unexpected details that entertain. My go-to reliable, chic and comfy pair of shoes during Fashion Week (when I’m not sporting sky high heels) is a witty pair of lace ups with toes painted on them from Commes Des Garcons. They are super comfortable and never fail to make people smile!

What new CND color (or colors) are you looking forward to wearing on your nails this season?

I’m looking forward to wearing concrete gray Asphalt, one of the 6 brand new shades of CND Shellac “power polish” coming out in September! I also can’t wait to rock gem toned nails using CND’s limited edition The Look: Fall/Winter 2011; comprised of Colours in velvet aubergine Dark Amethyst, and dark blue Midnight Sapphire, and decadent gold leafing Sheer 24K Sparkle Effect.

What is the best trick or products to aid in doing an ultra-quick last minute nail touch up or to repair chips in between shows?

For Quick Chip Repair:

Use a Girlfriend Buffer to gently buff out the scratch or nick with the gray side for tiny nicks or the white side for deeper scratches. Apply a thin coat of the same nail color over the entire nail. Let dry for a minute or two before applying a top coat like Super Shiney or Air Dry to seal the fresh polish. The top coat can also be applied to freshen up the look of the other nails.

Is there a designer that has recently caught your eye, that you’d love to work with in the upcoming season?

We have been drooling over the looks from Alexander Wang and Christian Siriano. CND would love to complete their drop-dead gorgeous visions with amazing nails. Hopefully we can work together in an upcoming season!

What is the one thing that brings you back, season after season, to backstage?

With nails, you have 20 opportunities to thrill yourself. Our 15 years at Fashion Week have validated a place for nails, alongside the best in hair and make-up.Designers now can’t see the total look without the finishing touch of an interesting nail.

Backstage is the epicenter of the action I love watching our fabulous, talented team work away and see the final look come together. There is nothing more satisfying than watching weeks of preparation result in an amazing “it” manicure.

Over the years, what is the most important thing you’ve learned from this process?

Our main objective while participating in Fashion Week is to make nails the ultimate fashion accessory that every woman can wear, love and change, like jewelry, with their mood or whim! Over the past 15 years, we’ve shown designers what value an amazing manicure can bring to their overall beauty look. One the designer learns that with CND, the sky’s the limit, they never go back to nude nails!