Prabal Gurung Celebrates First Resort Collection With Polish

Prabal Gurung has collaborated with Sally Hansen in celebration of his first resort collection to release five complementary nail polishes. The womenswear designer isn’t new to the nail polish bizhe teamed up with Sally for a successful Spring 2011 collection as well.

The shades will include a crackle overcoat, a taupe Complete Salon Manicure, and three varying shades of Xtreme Wear (an orange, blue and black) with resort-ready names such as “Sun Kissed” and “Pacific Blue” you’ll be ready to hit the beach in no time. We’re just wondering when a fashion designer is going to team up on the Nail Effects!

All of the polishes range in prices from $2.99-$7.99 and are available at local drugstores.