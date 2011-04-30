Pick Your Polish: A Royal Or The Pippa

Unless youve been living under a rock, youve probably come across a few of the Royal Wedding-inspired products that have been popping up everywhere. While I cant say I quite understand the appeal of a Royal Wedding sick bag or a refrigerator with a massively enlarged photo decal of Kate and Prince William on the door to greet me each time I go for my morning orange juice, Im all for a little memorabilia when I can buy it in the beauty aisle.

Zoya Nail Polish offers a color inspired by the blushing bride, aptly named Kate. Its a perfectly sweet and feminine shade of mauve-y pink that actually does a pretty good job of capturing the newly dubbed Duchess natural elegance. But it got even better when I saw the polish inspired by Kates little sis, Pippa. To say Pippa stole a little Royal Wedding attention from the bride is an understatement. Not only did she cause jaws to drop when she emerged from the car at Westminster Abbey this morning in an Alexander McQueen dress that grazed her to-die-for figure perfectly, but hardly any time at all had passed before a Facebook page entitled Pippa Middleton Ass Appreciation Society was created in honor of her covetable physique. (And just an FYIthe page already has 13,150 likes!) It seems Miss Pip is well on her way to establishing a name and reputation for herself as being distinctly different from her sister. And Zoya obviously agrees. The description for the lemon yellow Pippa-inspired polish? Ultra-bright, sunny and cheerful. A happy shade that will surely light up a room.

So which are youa light up the room Pippa or a natural feminine Kate?