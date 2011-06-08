Pamper Your Feet With A DIY Pedicure

For some reason, the second the temps rise and I start dealing with humid weather, my feet get swollen and blistered. And I swear to you I am not pregnantor this was a really cruel way to tell my mother.
Anyhow, getting a pedicure every night to revive my sore feet would be nice, albeit unrealistic. So instead I’ve come to love quite a few at-home pedi items that make the task pretty easy, and keep my toes in gorgeous form.
The first thing you want to do after a long day, is soak your feet. Add a foot soak to your tub of warm water to get your DIY pedicure started. (Sally Hansen Revitalizing Foot Soak, $6.99, ulta.com)
After your soak, coat your feet with a warming foot treatment. This one by Crabtree & Evelyn both exfoliates and moisturizes your feet. (Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Warming Foot Smoother, $22, crabtree-evelyn.com)
Once you've washed off your exfoliator, slip on Bliss's softening socks to give your tootsies a bit of TLC. (Bliss Softening Socks, $48, sephora.com)
Now, it's time to prep for your pedicure. This is the gross partbuff off your dead skin and any calluses (ew!) but trust me it will be worth it later. (Tweezerman Sole Mate Pedicure Tool, $20, sephora.com)
Finally, trim your nails and filethis kit includes everything you could ever want for a manicure or a pedicure! And then of course choose the polish of your desire! (Earth Therapeutics Manicure & Pedicure Deluxe Set, $17, ulta.com)