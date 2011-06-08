Pamper Your Feet With A DIY Pedicure

For some reason, the second the temps rise and I start dealing with humid weather, my feet get swollen and blistered. And I swear to you I am not pregnantor this was a really cruel way to tell my mother.

Anyhow, getting a pedicure every night to revive my sore feet would be nice, albeit unrealistic. So instead I’ve come to love quite a few at-home pedi items that make the task pretty easy, and keep my toes in gorgeous form.