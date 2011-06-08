StyleCaster
Pamper Your Feet With A DIY Pedicure

Rachel Adler
by
For some reason, the second the temps rise and I start dealing with humid weather, my feet get swollen and blistered. And I swear to you I am not pregnantor this was a really cruel way to tell my mother.

Anyhow, getting a pedicure every night to revive my sore feet would be nice, albeit unrealistic. So instead I’ve come to love quite a few at-home pedi items that make the task pretty easy, and keep my toes in gorgeous form.

The first thing you want to do after a long day, is soak your feet. Add a foot soak to your tub of warm water to get your DIY pedicure started. (Sally Hansen Revitalizing Foot Soak, $6.99, ulta.com)

After your soak, coat your feet with a warming foot treatment. This one by Crabtree & Evelyn both exfoliates and moisturizes your feet. (Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Warming Foot Smoother, $22, crabtree-evelyn.com)

Once you've washed off your exfoliator, slip on Bliss's softening socks to give your tootsies a bit of TLC. (Bliss Softening Socks, $48, sephora.com)

Now, it's time to prep for your pedicure. This is the gross partbuff off your dead skin and any calluses (ew!) but trust me it will be worth it later. (Tweezerman Sole Mate Pedicure Tool, $20, sephora.com)

Finally, trim your nails and filethis kit includes everything you could ever want for a manicure or a pedicure! And then of course choose the polish of your desire! (Earth Therapeutics Manicure & Pedicure Deluxe Set, $17, ulta.com)

