Our Top New Year’s Eve Manicures

Every New Year’s Eve we spend countless hours trying to out-sparkle our friends with glittery dresses, eyeshadows, shoes- you name it. But this year, 10 small things are about to become first on our list, our fingernails. Yes, this year’s manicures are taking their spot at the top, bringing glitter, shine, and top coat to a whole new level.
We scanned the masses out there and found that there is a large chance that people may be commenting more on your nails than what you’re wearing on your feet.
For the diva in all of us these nails are a fabulous way to welcome in 2012. We're loving the sparkle and the use of intricate, thick sequins!
We find this look to be a perfect mix between sophisticated and glamorous. Start by doing a French manicure with a black finish and end by lightly spreading sparkles at the tips.
Let it snow with this manicure -- mixing a dark shade of grey with sparkling silver snowflakes.
This look is like a disco ball for your hands! With sequins like this on your nails -- there's no way that you won't be the life of the party.
Nothing speaks New Year's Eve better than flashes of gold. Where better to add flecks of gold to your look than on your nails. We love its short, clean approach paired with the sparkling color.
This look is perfect for those who believe all things should be done in moderation. We love how dazzling just the tips of your fingernails still presents a clean, polished look.
Add some flavor to your everyday French manicure by mixing in colorful sparkles. We love how this look strays away from just silver and gold and instead uses multi-colored glitter.
This look is like a fancy tuxedo for your nails, complete with pizazz and, of course, a bow tie. This look would go perfectly with a little black dress.
For all of you girly girls out there, here is a perfect way to spice up your light pink nails. Keeping nails short still achieves simplicity without going too overboard with the glitter.