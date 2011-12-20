Our Top New Year’s Eve Manicures

Every New Year’s Eve we spend countless hours trying to out-sparkle our friends with glittery dresses, eyeshadows, shoes- you name it. But this year, 10 small things are about to become first on our list, our fingernails. Yes, this year’s manicures are taking their spot at the top, bringing glitter, shine, and top coat to a whole new level.

We scanned the masses out there and found that there is a large chance that people may be commenting more on your nails than what you’re wearing on your feet.