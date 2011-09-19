Our Top 10 Favorite Sites for DIY Manicures and Nail Art

It’s no secret that we love a good manicure. In our opinion, the more extravagant the better. We love scouring the Internet for the best and latest DIY tips and nail art tutorials and we’re always pleasantly surprised when we run across people who are just as crazy about nails as we are.
Here is our list of favorite nail enthusiasts, whether amateurs or professionals, that dish out serious nail art inspiration on a regular basis and make us want to crack into our own nail polish collection.
If there is one thing we love more than a totally rad manicure, it is a totally bad-for-you hamburger. The team over at Burgers and Nails had the ingenious idea of combining favorite DIY nail art images and tutorials with scrumptious burgers. Little caveat though, don't browse on an empty stomach.
Hey, Nice Nails! is a site run by two sisters who feature their own nail-art manicures.
Completely inspiring, some of their work can be a bit daunting for the average gal and they don't normally provide step-by-step tutorials. BUT what we do love is that they just opened an Etsy shop where you can purchase your own hand-painted, artificial nails custom made by this dynamic duo.
For Your Nails Only is a nail art site run and operated by recent Cornell grad, Tara. Her freehand nail art is the exact type of fun and quirky style we wish we could do on the daily basis. Great at providing exact information and technique, this site is a must-see for regular nail art inspiration.
Mother-of-two, Megan, from A Polish Problem, is the perfect nail blog for any smart shopper out there who wants to see a product tested before they make a purchase. A self-proclaimed nail polish addict, Megan doesn't get too fancy with her manicures or her blog and that is the exact reason why we keep coming back.
What we love about Jasmine from Preposterously's Nail Blog is her affinity for all things glitter. A great place to go get your sparkly fix, Jasmine likes to call her fancy manicures "Nail Deco."
What originally started out as a nail challenge to paint 365 nail designs in 365 days, The Daily Nail has evolved into a resource for daily nail art inspiration. With a clean layout and a detailed description of each look, The Daily Nail should be a daily stop for nail enthusiasts.
We love to browse The Illustrated Nail for runway nail designs. Based in the UK, these designs are inspiring, but they offer little instructions for how to achieve the same look at home. These looks are to be done by a professional.
We are serious fans of London's runway nail artist, Sophy Robson, especially after her Egyptian inspired nails at Topshop's Unique Spring 2012 show this past week.
We love to check out her Tumblr, So So Fly Nails, to get a behind-the-scenes look of the manicures walking down the runway.
Another favorite nail spot in London, WAH Nails is an East London nail salon with a cult following. What started in 2005 as a nail venture, has blossomed into a full-on nail phenomenon featured in publications like Grazia and Vogue. WAH's goal is to translate fashion trends into fingertip art and we love their website for not just their inspiring images, but their online tutorials.
One of our favorite Tumblr sites, Susa from SuPa Nails started painting her nails in 2010 as a creative outlet. Now with almost 15,000 followers, this lady Berlin based lady is a hot commodity. If you're lucky you may be able to snag one of her hand-painted nail art sets on eBay.