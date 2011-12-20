Our Favorite Manicures for Hanukkah

We have seen a lot of Christmas manicures circling the web as the holidays approach, but with today being the first night of Hanukkah we had to scout out a some nail ideas for all of those whose holiday parties start tonight.
We know how important it is to look your best for the holidays and a seasonal manicure is the cherry on top of a perfect look. The best part is, these looks are so easy that they can be done in the comfort of your own home.
Always be sure to use a base coat before adding sparkles to a manicure to make taking off your polish that much easier. Gather up your favorite blend of blues, silvers, and sparkles and take a look at our top Hanukkah manicures for 2011.
We love this playful manicure, with each finger representing a different image of Hanukkah. This look is great for those fun, family parties.
The staple colors of Hanukkah have always been blue and silver, which makes this manicure both festive and cute. We love the painted on Star of David for extra effect.
If you're looking to give your french manicure a little holiday spirit- this is a perfect look! Replace your white tips with a sparkling royal blue and add a Star of David decal for an extra flair.
Navy is always a classic color. Spice it up for the holidays with gold sequins bordering the nail bed.
The white background polish definitely stands out and provides a great base to paint on any other decals. We love how the 8 candles of the menorah spread across 4 separate fingers.