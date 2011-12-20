Our Favorite Manicures for Hanukkah

We have seen a lot of Christmas manicures circling the web as the holidays approach, but with today being the first night of Hanukkah we had to scout out a some nail ideas for all of those whose holiday parties start tonight.

We know how important it is to look your best for the holidays and a seasonal manicure is the cherry on top of a perfect look. The best part is, these looks are so easy that they can be done in the comfort of your own home.

Always be sure to use a base coat before adding sparkles to a manicure to make taking off your polish that much easier. Gather up your favorite blend of blues, silvers, and sparkles and take a look at our top Hanukkah manicures for 2011.