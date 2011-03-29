Our Fave Nail Polish Hues for Spring via 3-Free Brands

The more that we can cut down on toxins and chemicals, the better for the environment. Those that we put on our bodies? Even more ideal. You definitely don’t have to cut back on the fashion quotient, however, when you cut out the chemicals. We’ve picked a few great brands that are considered 3 free, which means without dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, and toluene, and found colors from their collections that are just perfect for the warmer months. Here’s our favorite hues – which is your favorite?