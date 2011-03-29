Our Fave Nail Polish Hues for Spring via 3-Free Brands

The more that we can cut down on toxins and chemicals, the better for the environment. Those that we put on our bodies? Even more ideal. You definitely don’t have to cut back on the fashion quotient, however, when you cut out the chemicals. We’ve picked a few great brands that are considered 3 free, which means without dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, and toluene, and found colors from their collections that are just perfect for the warmer months. Here’s our favorite hues – which is your favorite?
A touch of green tinged with yellow will give you a touch of a neon bright shade. [China Glaze in Sour Apple, about $4 ChinaGlaze.com]
Turquoise has made a major comeback and regained popularity for lifestyle aspects ranging from home decor to fashion and beauty. [China Glaze in Turned up Turquoise, about $4, ChinaGlaze.com]
We're thinking this fiery shade of orange is the new red. [butter LONDON in Jaffa, $14, butterLONDON.com]
The perfect color to match with glowing, glistening, sun-kissed skin, [butter LONDON in The Full Monty, $14, butterLONDON.com]
Grey is quickly becoming the new neutral, and we are LOVING it! [Zoya Nail Polish in Dove, $8, Zoya.com]
A purply-pink shade with pieces of silver metallic - the ultra girly girl inside has been officially channeled! [Zoya Nail Polish in Dannii, $8, Zoya.com]
Inspired by warm, beachy summer days in L.A., this sheer sandy shade is just destined for days above 70 degrees. [RGB in Beach, $14, RGBCosmetics.com]
And last, a pretty pink always looks chic against immacuately groomed nails. [Priti in Ballerina Peony, $12.50, PritiNYC.com]
Robin's Egg Blue is the perfect transitional, pastel color from spring to summer. [Ginger +Liz Colour Collection in Boy Toy, $12 GingerandLiz.com]