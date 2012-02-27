Oscars Nail Trend: Celebs Go Dark On The Red Carpet

When it comes to the Oscars the obvious beauty underdog would have to be the red carpet manis. Celebs may not think that we notice their perfectly groomed nails grasping their bedazzled clutch, but we do, and boy were we surprised tonight.

We were expecting the perfectly nude mani,(as seen on Michelle Williams) and the outfit matching mani (as seen on Milla Jovovich), but what we weren’t anticipating was the dark, “vamp” manicures we saw up and down the red carpet. From Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer to Kate Mara (Rooney’s sister), many celebs were rocking a darker shade. But what manicure were we particularly swooning over? That would have to be the dark hue coated on Kristen Wiig’s nails – the perfect compliment to her cognac dress and taupe makeup – we loved this look head to toe.