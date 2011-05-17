OPI To Release Miss America Collection

Who doesn’t love both OPI nail polish and feeling like a beauty queen? OPI will be debuting a Miss Universe Collection that will have you feel like an international beauty in no time. What makes this collection extra fun and different from the others? Each nail polish is named after smart remarks probably said by contestants backstage like, Congeniality Is My Middle Name.

The Miss Universe Organization and OPI announced that the reigning Miss USA, Rima Fakih and Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete will introduce the new collection on June 14 at a Miss USA event in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to rock the new lacquer shades, but sadly we have to wait until September. In the meantime, we’ll be working on getting our bodies swimsuit competition ready.