OPI Launches Two New Summer Collections & A Texture Coat

OPI is launching two new summer nail polish collections this June just in time for pedicure season. The limited-edition collection titled Nice Stems! (pictured above) is ultra-girly. It features four floral-inspired pink shades titled Play the Peonies, Come to Poppy, Be a Dahlia Wont You? and I Lily Love You.

The second collection comes from Serena Williams, which is her third Grand Slam Collection, called England in honor of Wimbledon. The collection consists of two nail polish duos both containing Servin Up Sparkle (a silver glitter shade). The first duo contains Your Royal Shine-ness (metallic silver) and the second duo features GrapeSetMatch (Wimbledon’s iconic purple).

Nicole by OPI will also launch a texture top coat inspired by OPI’s shatter in July. It will come in six fun shades including Black, Gold, Silver, Red, White, Turquoise.