OPI is the Latest to Launch a Gel Manicure

That’s right ladies, now you can have your favorite OPI manicure for up to two weeks. The brand recently launched their in-salon gel manicure service and the30-color line features some of our favorite OPI shades such as Linkin Park After Dark and Big Apple Red.

And although the brand currently has their Axxium Soak-Off Gel Lacqueron the market, their GelColor is dried using LED lights and soak-off time is only 10 minutes vs. 30 minutes.

But what we love even more than its long-lasting wear, is the wide array of colors that this gel collection features. From classic nudes to reds, OPI GelColor in made up of original shades that we all know and love and we are betting that it will help make the switch from plain old manicure to gel manicure a lot easier for many of their customers – including us!

