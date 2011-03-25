OPI Goes Road-Tripping For Fall

While I may be currently consumed by the excitement of lacquering up in the brightest and juiciest of shades for my next mani-pedi now that it’s officially spring, OPI is already sparking my autumn interests with a sneak peek of their upcoming collection for Fall 2011. This set of hues is called Touring America and offers up a rich, earthy palette of greens, plums and grays with a touch of warmth from a few sunset pinks and corals. With names like Honk If You Love OPI and Are We There Yet? the collection is inspired by some good, old-fashioned, cross-country road-trippin’. Sounds like a perfect end to the summer and a perfect collection for the fall.

Colors from left to right: Uh Oh, Roll Down The Window, Honk If You Love OPI, A Taupe The Space Needle, French Quarter For Your Thoughts, Get In The Expresso Lane, & Road House Blues. Suzi Takes The Wheel, I Brake For Manicures, Are We There Yet?, Color To Dine For, I Eat Mainly Lobster & My Address is Hollywood available August 3.

