OPI Creates a Collection Inspired by New York City Ballet

We love to paint our nails, but sometimes we have to admit that we can go a little overboard. Do we really need that rainbow manicure? It is all great and charming until you go to shake the hand of the vice president from so and so company and you immediately rush to hide your youthful mani.

This inner dilemma is why we are extra excited about the new New York City Ballet OPI collection. The collection features six picture perfect colors that we would never be to ashamed to wear. Pale pinks and subtle sparkles make this collection for everyone and not just ballerinas.

With names inspired by the world of ballet, this collection not only contains perfect colors, but some serious stage character.

Colors from Left to Right: Care To Dance,Pirouette My Whistle,My Pointe Exactly, Don’t Touch My Tutu!,You Callin’ Me A Lyre? andBarre My Soul

[SheFinds]