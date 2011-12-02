On the Second Day of Chrismukkah: Deborah Lippmann

Our season of giving continues with a three piece nail polish set from one of our favorite ladies Deborah Lippmann! The sparkly trio of nail colors are sure to make a great stocking stuffer present for any of your loved ones! Or open up the package and spread the glitter and love one by one.

Deborah Lippmann’s Get This Party Started set comes with three glitterific nail polishes perfect for any holiday event. (Especially when you’re watching that ball drop!) You’ll dazzle in any one of these shades. The set includes the best selling Happy Birthday, which is a party in a bottle and two variations of this glittery number – Forget You with a black base and Candy Shop with a bubblegum pink base.

“What I truly love the most is how a few coats of any shade instantly transforms you into the life of the party,” Deborah says.

Don’t miss your chance to paint your nails with these awesome colors this season and enter to win your very own Get This Party Started set on our giveaway page today!