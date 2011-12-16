On the 16th Day of Chrismukkah: Perfect Formula

There are few things we get giddy over like a new nail polish line and Perfect Formula’s winter 2011 collection literally has us skipping for joy. The collection consists of four classic nail colors that we would love to wear throughout the winter months. Plus, Perfect Formula really does have the perfect formula. It uses a unique strengthening formula made with keratin and calcium that adds a thickness to the nail. We are all for anything that will make our nails stronger!

The colors Black Tie, Invite Only, Caviar and Tulle, are the perfect staple shades to have in your closet that will keep your manicure looking classic while still on trend.

