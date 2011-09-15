NYFW SS 2012: Karen Walker Works Mustard and Coral

With some models adorned in her coveted, quirky shades, Karen Walker’s beauty look focused on the eyes, hair, lips, and nails, which were the focal points for a gal who isn’t afraid of pulling out all the beauty stops with her bright prints and looser silhouettes.

Wanda Ruiz for CND created the “Lemon-Lime Sherbert Manicures” with CND’s Bicycle Yellow with seven drops of CND Colour in Blackjack on top, finished with the CND AirDry Top Coat. Ruiz told us this look is a “nearly neon” and is more sophisticated than just doing a bright hue. After applying Bicycle Yellow, let one drop of the Blackjack hit the nails, then dip back in the bottle for another, and another, until you’ve hit seven total drops on your nails.

As the first time Clinique has been backstage at New York Fashion Week, Jenna Menard, Clinique’s Global Color Artist, led the look with a custom lip color created for the show (soon to be named and appear in the brand’s spring collection). The lip, meant to channel a “juvenile playfulness” didn’t match any of the colors in the collection purposely. The lip was complimented by a dewy skin complexion using Stay Matte Invisible Sheer Pressed Powder on the T-Zone, followed with Clinique Uplifting Liquid Illuminator and Blushwear Cream Stick in Peachy Blush.

Lid Smoothie Antioxidant 8-Hour Eye Colour was used as a wash over the lids, matching each color to the model’s individual skin tone. The eyes were topped off by Bottom Lash Mascara in Brown – no top mascara was used whatsoever. Menard said that elements of this look are fun to experiment with and incorporate into an every day look, such as bottom-only mascara or a bright coral lip.

Laurent Philippon, for Bumble and Bumble, makes the swept back updo feel fresh and easy, as he strived to create a “40s hairstyle that was not hard to do or looked older or wedding-y, with more of a boyish, rock and roll feel.” The roughed up, slightly disheveled hair first got Thickening Spray in at the roots and blow dried;followed up with Surf Spray for a matte texture. He rolled the hair and pinned it back around the head, and spritzed in a bit of the Hair Powder, color-matching the hair, as needed. Laurent said it is better to pull back the hair, roll and pin it very quickly, taking no more than five minutes and if it looks slightly uneven or disproportionate, the better!