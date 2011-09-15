NYFW SS 2012: The Blonds Define Sparkly, Shiny and Sexy

When you see on the invite “The Blonds presented by PLAYBOY,” you can just imagine that you will be in for a super sexy treat! The backstage beauty did not disappoint, with a bevy of unique nails, an incredible cat-eye, and hair, hair, and more hair.

Immediately upon walking backstage, we encountered Kristina Estabrooks for CND, who was holding a massive tray of nails for the show (note: the image above is about 1/4 of all of the nails used). The nails took over 100 hours to create included 5, 774 crystals, the “stocking series” (pictured above) of pantyhose inspired looks, 24 karat gold leaving, and much much more! The inspiration was ’60s era beautiful bombshells, glitz and glamour, and naturally, the high-flash, bling that The Blonds are known for and always deliver.

The fishnet designs on some were literally sponged on, jet black pav crystals were applied closely together, and AB crystal created an oil slick-like rainbow effect. One of the most interesting aspects was that there were 19 models and 23 looks, which meant that there would be a nail change on some of the models.

Dennis Lanni for Bumble and Bumble told us that “back and big is key to the look; make sure there are no ringlets, as it should be hard and graphic.” The heyday of Playboy, the 1950s, and Jessica Rabbit were the inspiration for the look and Lanni kept the hair very full and teased, using extensions only when necessary. The prep is essential to the look, and Lanni used Thickening Spray, which evaporates once the curling iron is applied to the hair. Wrap the curl around some tissue and pin to keep its form, and then as soon as the models are dressed and ready to go, the heads are flipped over and brushed with a fine bristle brush, preferably boar’s hair, and then lots of Bumble and Bumble Classic Hairspray is applied to keep the shape.

Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics turned to Ursula Andress, Priscilla Presley, and Raquel Welch as inspiration for the look that included winged, false eyelashes in MAC #36, a ton of mascara to both top and bottom lashes, and a mean cat eye by hiding the real brow shape using two shades of eyebrow pencil in Lingering and Duck. He brushed on concealer throughout the eyebrow to exaggerate the lids and finished with the Black Fluidline Liner to finish the eyes. The trick to doing a good cat eye is to be sure to have somewhere to rest your elbows says Kabuki, and also to rock a headband to hold the skin back a bit more taut and see the shape.

Prep + Prime Trasnparent Loose Powder was applied to the cheekbones, temples, and sides of the nose to sculpt the bone structure, and the look was finished off with Immortal Flower Blush. The lips received the Stripdown Lipliner in Woo Me Kissable Lip Color and was finished off with a quick wash of coral via the Flamingo Lipstick.