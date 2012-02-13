NYFW Nails: Favorite Manicures We’ve Seen On The Runway

As most of you know, we are deep into the events of New York Fashion Week and so far what we have seen on the runways have been amazing and totally inspiring. Every detail has been accounted for, down to the fingers. The manis on the runway have been on all different levels: jewel tones, muted neutrals, and some totally cool nail art have all made appearances. Suffice it to say, we are totally in lust and can’t wait to try these styles for ourselves!

This look from Rachel Antonoff is a nail art lover's dream. With the moniker "Flirty Flower," the nail was created with two coats of bold red CND Colour in Flashpoint with hand detailed ferns using CND Colours in Brilliant White and Anchor Blue. Bringing back the ombre trend at Christian Cota, this manicure was designed to accessorize the bright, bold, Mexican inspired patterns in the collection. The manicure's ombre effect was created with CND Colour in Chocolate Milk and Putty. For Victoria Beckham this is the perfect neutral nail using CND Colour in Putty layered with Marshmallow Rose. According to Beckham, this collection is back to what she wants to wear...and the nails reflect that as well, as her everyday nail look is very natural. At Malandrino, this nail was a custom blend of a strong plum cherry shade using CND Colours in Plumville and Dark Ruby and topped with two coats of high shine CND Air Dry Top Coat for the biker chic manicure. This mani is from Nicole Miller and has been nicknamed the "Time Machine Manicure". Totally psychedelic. This look is from Behnaz Sarafpour and the look is an array of high shine gold and metallic manicures. Another look from Rachel Antonoff, and was called Starry Night". It was created with two coats of CND Colour in Midnight Sapphire with sponged overlay of Eclectic Purple and Studio White, with a coat of CND Effects in Sapphire Sparkle. At Joy Cioci the nail look was a seductive fishnet tipped nail in CND Colour in Blackjack and Putty. Texture has been making its way into the NYFW manis. Creating a very luxurious look, Ruffian used velvet on the nails. We're hoping that a set is released so we can get our own hands on these!
















