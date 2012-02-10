NYFW FW 2012: Zoya and Peter Som Nail Polish Collaboration

Nothing gets us more excited then seeing new polishes backstage. To us, it is the little things like nails that make a difference during fashion week. Backstage at Peter Som we got a sneak peek at a limited edition collaboration that he created with Zoya exclusively for his runway look. The kit will be available for $24.99 after the show and you have to get them while supplies last!

The kit includes three colors allnamed by Peter Som himself after his muses.Audrey – a full coverage pink, Evvie – a full coverage evergreen and Katherine – a sheer gel purple gloss that has build-ablecolor so you can layer it over any other polish.