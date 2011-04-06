Nude Nails: Our Favorite Flesh Tone Colors For Spring

When most of us think of spring nail trends, we turn to the bright colors at the end of the salon shelf. This season though, it’s time to step away from the bold and brights, and go nude. The trend of flesh tone neutrals seen at Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu and Yigal Azrouel are meant to not just match our skin tones perfectly, but subtly offset our fingernails.

The best shades to use to pull off this flesh tone color are the high-gloss formulas that you can layer into as deep (or as light) of a nude as you’d like. Below are our top three picks:

This creamy, opaque shade by RGB is formaldahyde free, and can be easily layered for a deeper hue. (RGB in Camel, $14, rgbcosmetics.com)

This shade, used on Lady Gaga in her Born This Way video, is a very clean, clear beige. (Deborah Lippmann in Naked, $16, lippmanncollection.com)

Butter London’s neutral shade may be the most sheer of the three, but Nonie Creme, Butter London’s Founding Creative Director recommends using it over darker shades too, as a fun top coat. (Butter London in Hen Party, $14, butterlondon.com)