New Spring Polish Releases We Have To Have

With the onset of spring (hello 70 degree weather!) I’ve found myself lusting after new bright and neutral polishes alike. Apparently I’m not the only one, since my desk supply of nail polish (yes, I have a desk supply) was attacked yesterday by coworkers.

Below is a rundown of a few of the latest spring releases that have caught our eye lately enjoy!

The Brit beauty brand Illamasqua’s spring collection named Toxic Nature includes bright neons and rich metallics. With names like Purity (peach) and Gamma (neon orange) the vibrant colors are a must for your collection. (Illamasqua Toxic Nature, available April 2011, Sephora stores)

CND’s Shellac which has become a huge obsession (hello, longer-lasting polish? Yes, please!) is now available in 12 new shades for spring from a deep purple to a light ballet pink. (CND Shellac Polishes, CND.com for available salons)

In case you wanted to be sweet and innocent this spring, O.P.I is here to help you out. Their Femme de Cirque Collection includes four shimmery shades with names like “I Juggle…Men” and “So Many Clowns, So Little Time” they’re a surefire win. (O.P.I Femme de Cirque, $8.50, available in April at opi.com)

This high-gloss color offers shades of “Nirvana” (above), “Purple Mix” (a greige purple), “Blue Label” (a deep blue) and more. (Dior Vernis Nail Enamel, $21, nordstrom.com)

Estee Lauder is finally releasing bright nail colors (possibly a bit of influence from Creative Makeup Director Tom Pecheux) and we’re so excited. With a collection that includes gorgeous greens, blues, purples and yes, even a bright orange, we can’t really resist buying them all. (Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Polish Collection, $19, bloomingdales.com)