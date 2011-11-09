New Nail Polish Set Makes Ombre Manicure Easy

Multiple nail colors at a time, and nail art along with it, have become the status quo for fashionistas in the know. Rocking the newest nail trend — whether it be ombre, color blocked, sparkly, or humorous — is a necessity these days, hence why a new polish line called The New Black has debuted.

The New Black: Innovations in Color is a brand new collection available at Nordstrom stores for those who know there is nothing worse than bare nails in this day and age. The sets are designed to compliment each other, whether they are layered together, used to make designs, or for a new twist on the played-out french manicure of yester-year.

There are two sets of metallic shades (silver and gold), each with one frosty and one glittery finish. Then, there are three fantastic ombre sets, with five shades in each one. ‘Graffiti’ is a gritty, metallic collection that ranges from matte charcoal to shimmery silver. ‘Floyd’ ranges from pale pink to flashy magenta, all with a creme finish. ‘Horizons’ graduates from off-white to baby blue to rich navy, with both matte and shimmery shades.

Best part of The New Black? The polishes aretoluene, formaldehyde, camphor, and DBP-free. Plus, at only $22 for a set of five, these are a great deal. We think these complementary sets would be great as a holiday gift — but we definitely will have to snag one for our own stocking as well!