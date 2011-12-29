New Book Details the Intricate Levels of Nail Art

StyleCaster
Rachel Adler
by
Nail art has become an amazing art form over the last couple of years — experts have told us that since the recession, we’ve trended towards spending money on accessorizing our nails rather than paying for actual accessories.

Now, renowned multi-medium artist Dzine has created a nail decor book called, Nailed: The History of Nail Culture and Dzine. The resulting artwork ranges from a punk decor nail to an all-out talon and many other boldly blinged nails along the way.

Scroll through the images above for a peek at his work!

[Huffington Post]

