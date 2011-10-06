Natural, Non-Toxic Nail Polishes? Yes, it is Possible!

There has been a ton of controversy lately surrounding the dangerous chemicals present in certain hair straightening formulas, such as Brazilian Blowout. Formaldehyde is a big concern when it comes to hair products — but did you know that formaldehyde and other toxic chemicals are more common in cosmetics than you think?

Painting your nails is always the mostawful-smelling part of your beauty routine. That is because those toxic smelling chemicals in nail polish are not just unpleasant; the fumes are actually warnings to not inhale too deeply.

It is important to check out the ingredients in your nail polish before buying . Specifically, you want to avoid dibutyl phtalate (DBP), formaldehyde and toluene. It may not be possible to have a completely chemical-free polish. However, it is very possible to free your polish of these three toxins while not sacrificing your favorite colors and looks.

