Nails Inc. is Finally Available Stateside

A longtime favorite polish of the Brits, Nails Inc, is officially coming stateside. The polish, known for their trendy colors and awesome special effects lines (think both 3D and crackles) are all named after iconic UK destinations.

Personal favorites of mine are Piccadilly Circus (a dark pink cerise), Haymarket (a duck egg blue), and Carnaby Street (a shocking yellow).

Now, we must talk about the glitter Special Effects 3D line. These include Bloomsbury Square (a bold purple), Connaught Square (a vibrant royal blue), and Sloane Square (a charcoal grey). And finally, lets talk crackle. Nails Inc offers everything from glitter crackle polishes to solid crackles, and are also making waves in the metallic nail polish trend.

The polish will be available starting August 4 at local Sephora stores and sephora.com, for $9.50.