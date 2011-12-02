Nail Polish and Lipstick are This Year’s Hot Sellers

It seems as if we aren’t the only nail polish crazed women out there. According to a sales report released by The NPD Group Inc., nail sales are up 59 percent from the first 10 months of the year.

Knocking all other cosmetics out of the water, nail sales were up50 percent in dollars for both nail enamel and the top/base coats categories according to a WWD article.

But nail polish wasn’t the only cosmetic up in sales from 10 months ago. Total lip business was up 8 percent and total face was up 7 percent. And while eye shadow palettes seemed to be a hot commodity, lip gloss and lip liners declined – apparently lipstick is just as hot as we thought, jumping 12 percent!

If all of these numbers mean a lot of nonsense to you, here is what you need to know. Nails are in, lipstick is in, and eye shadow compacts are in. Basically, women everywhere are rocking cool nails, bold lips and awesome smokey eyes!