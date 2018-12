To bring NYFW to a close, The Blonds held an all out glitterati party with sparkly Cleopatra-esque head pieces, a variety of glitter nails designed by Kristina Estabrooks of CND, and get this two Chinese dragons to open the show. We caught CND’s co-founder and style director Jan Arnold backstage to talk about the extravagent nail bling, as well as what she’s seeing for fall trends so far.

– Rachel Adler