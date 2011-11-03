Nail Art Inspiration From Your TV Set

Thursdays are my favorite day of the week. Besides the fact that the next day is Friday, it also means that I can indulge on two of my guiltiest pleasures — Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle. Yes, My name is Amanda and I’m addicted to the CW Supernatural Teen Lineup. (BTW, I’m really starting to think it’s a problem.)

But apparently I’m not the only one who needs help when it comes to a major TV show addiction. Sure, you can wear a cool character tee or even sport a Facebook profile pic snatched from your favorite series, but why stop there? Why not take your love for all thing True Blood or even Pretty Little Liars and wear it proudly on you fingertips?

These cool examples of TV show fingernail art we compiled are truly just a small example of the hardcore fan devotion we found online. Feel the same way about a particular show too? Check out the slideshow above and decide how you’re going to give props to your favorite series the next time you’re in the market for a mani.