Nail Art DIY: How to Get an Ombre Manicure

It’s no secret that nail art has literally taken over the beauty industry. A simple, solid colored manicure (although chic) is just not as sexy and jaw-dropping as it used to be. Now we go to the salon requesting multi-colored fingers and intricate designs.

Lately, the ombre manicure has been all the rage (clearly taking a cue from the hair trend) and NYC’s Lali Lali Salon is one of the best in the biz. Above Renee Valenti walks us through the mani (she did the gel on me, but she gave us tips on how to do it ourselves with regular polish too)!

Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab