Nail Art DIY: How to Get an Ombre Manicure

It’s no secret that nail art has literally taken over the beauty industry. A simple, solid colored manicure (although chic) is just not as sexy and jaw-dropping as it used to be. Now we go to the salon requesting multi-colored fingers and intricate designs.
Lately, the ombre manicure has been all the rage (clearly taking a cue from the hair trend) and NYC’s Lali Lali Salon is one of the best in the biz. Above Renee Valenti walks us through the mani (she did the gel on me, but she gave us tips on how to do it ourselves with regular polish too)!
Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab
Apply a clear base coat to start your manicure (always)!
Pour a small amount of color out of the bottle so you can just get a tiny amount on the brush. I chose to mix blue with a metallic blue glitter.
You want to use a small and firm angled paint brush to apply the color.
Renee noted that the ombre is all about light layering - the process requires painting thin layers of color over each other.
Thinly paint the layers about 3/4 down the nail, and simply repeat until the ombre is to the shade you desire. Coat the tip of the nail with a thin layer of the shade and blend in.
Finish with a quick-drying shiny top coat.
Feel free to play with colors and metallics for this look!