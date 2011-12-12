My WAH Nails Experience and Tips for Getting a Marble Mani

While in London last week for a MAC Cosmetics trends conference (more on that to come later) I popped into the Topshop flagship for a manicure at WAH Nails. Our Topshop in the states may have great clothes, but we don’t have an in-store lash bar, Bleach London salon, makeup studio and nail salon. We can’t even try to compare sadly.

Anyway, to settle my lust for nail art I chose a marble manicure with a purple and black shade from Model’s Own and a grey Illamasqua shade. My manicurist explained that to get this certain look, the polish had to be layered on quite thick, so it may not last as long as a typical manicure (about three days) but the effect would be fun and worth it — and you could also do it yourself (if you had the patience).

She began by applying a a base coat and then a thin grey coat of polish, and let that dry. Then she used the grey coat again but applied it rather thickly. She then quickly added a couple of dots of the purple and black, sporadically across the nail. With the dots still wet, she took a thin wooden stick and lightly dragged lines across the nail to “marbelize” the paint. The key to this is to not go all the way down to the bottom of your polish (so that you see your nail) and to also continuously wipe the excess nail polish off of the end of your wooden stick as your trace each line — this will help for a neat, marbelized pattern.

Continue until you’ve done each nail, and if you don’t like one of them, just take off the polish and do it again! We finished my manicure with an iridescent shade to jazz it up a bit, but be aware that it’s a thick manicure so don’t go crazy with glitters — just add a top coat and let dry!