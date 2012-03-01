Mugler Nails: Insect-Inspired Talons Catch Our Attention

Nichola Formichetti’s FW 2012 Mugler collection was clearly inspired by the infamous insect collection that Thierry Mugler showed in 1997, aptly named “Les Insectes.” A modern take on the look, Nichola added architectural bug-inspired elements to everything from the clothing to headgear, even down to the nails.

The nails were of course what we were most interested in, with various spiked versions that were inspired by bug shells, wings and just all around looked like creepy-crawler parts. From colors ranging in white, to steel gray to black, we are obsessed.

What do you think of this creepy crawler nail?