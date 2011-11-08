Movember is Not Just For Men: Moustache Inspired Nail Art

We have mixed reactions to men with moustaches. Sometimes we find them endearing, while other times just kind of dirty. But what we have no qualms over is how we feel about moustaches on our nails. We found some “Movember” inspired <a href="nail art videos and images that we just had to share. While we would normally frown against you matching your boyfriend, in this instance we approve!

This moustache nail tutorial shot by Cute Polish is a great way to make a classic handle-bar moustache look even more chic on you than your man.

Moustache nails are a great accent on any manicure and simple enough to do. Just watch this Totally Cool Nails video tutorial to see how to dress up your nails with a “mo.”

We fell head over heels for this moustache manicure by Makeup Savy.Each nail is painted with a different style moustache and will be sure to spark a bit of inspiration in your man.

These pink and black striped moustache nails from Nail Art Express are a great way to dress up and make girly your manly manicure.

Don’t forget to get creative with your moustache nails! We spotted this manicure through a Tumblr stalk session and we have to say they are quite a treasure. (Note the A-DOR-A-BLE monocle doodle on the ring finger.)