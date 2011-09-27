Minx x Missoni and Many More: Nail Designs We’re Coveting

Minx nails have been everywhere aiding in the presentation of designers’ Spring/Summer 2012 collections: and with good reason. The brand has been used from continent to continent not just because it is trendy and eye-catching, but for its functionality as well.

Prepping models for a fashion show is a whirlwind affair, where hair, makeup and nails must all be completed before the first steps out on the runway. Throw in multiple outfit changes, grabbing a bite to eat, and jetting to the next show — there is hardly any time to sit and wait for conventional nail polish to dry in time to make the runway deadline. Not to mention the horror of a smudged nail or a polish stain on a collection’s closing outfit. Yikes!

That’s where Minx comes in. Beyond their motto of “extending fashion to your fingertips,” Minx nails are a lifesaver in busy fashion shows where there is no time to sit and wait for polish to dry. Minx film instantly shrink-dries to nails using heat, fitting any shape and size and eliminating mess, base or top coats, and dry-time.

Check out our slide show to see the amazing effects created by Minx artists for the Spring/Summer 2012 presentations, and stay tuned for our further coverage as Paris Fashion Week unfolds. If the Fall 2011 collection was any indication, you won’t want to miss Minx’s collaboration with Alexander McQueen — not to mention the other surprises that Paris is sure to bring us.

