Minx x Missoni and Many More: Nail Designs We’re Coveting

Minx nails have been everywhere aiding in the presentation of designers’ Spring/Summer 2012 collections: and with good reason. The brand has been used from continent to continent not just because it is trendy and eye-catching, but for its functionality as well.
Prepping models for a fashion show is a whirlwind affair, where hair, makeup and nails must all be completed before the first steps out on the runway. Throw in multiple outfit changes, grabbing a bite to eat, and jetting to the next show — there is hardly any time to sit and wait for conventional nail polish to dry in time to make the runway deadline. Not to mention the horror of a smudged nail or a polish stain on a collection’s closing outfit. Yikes!
That’s where Minx comes in. Beyond their motto of “extending fashion to your fingertips,” Minx nails are a lifesaver in busy fashion shows where there is no time to sit and wait for polish to dry. Minx film instantly shrink-dries to nails using heat, fitting any shape and size and eliminating mess, base or top coats, and dry-time.
Check out our slide show to see the amazing effects created by Minx artists for the Spring/Summer 2012 presentations, and stay tuned for our further coverage as Paris Fashion Week unfolds. If the Fall 2011 collection was any indication, you won’t want to miss Minx’s collaboration with Alexander McQueen — not to mention the other surprises that Paris is sure to bring us.
Angela Missoni designed one of the most buzzed-about collections of Milan Fashion Week, and the nails at the show created their own hype as well. Minx's silver MinxLusion color was used as a base shade, with different translucent blue, yellow and red Minx designs over it. The idea was to compliment the shimmer of the Missoni collection's fabrics without being too matchy-matchy. The result accented the collection's overall look and was reminiscent of "a Bakewell tart," said Minx nail guru Marian Newman.
The previous week, in London, Marian Newman also created the looks for David Koma 25 distinct looks to be exact, one for each model walking the show. The look was a translucent base with tribal print on top, with pops of color on some girls to match the outfit the model had on. Each model also wore a matching Minx shade on her toes to complete the look.
Also in London, Minx co-founder Janice Jordan and Marian Newman created a whimsical under-the-sea look for Fred Butler's presentation. Each Minx nail was created to resemble a sea creature, and silver MinxLusion was applied to the outer edges, creating a three-dimensional effect that brought to mind fins and gills.
Francesca Marotta chose Silver Lightning Minx to complement her London Fashion Week presentation at the suggestion of nail artist Pebbles Aikens (left). Aikens also used Minx for the Dang Hao and FAD collections, in the Gold Lightning shade (right).
Way down under in Sydney Fashion Week, Minx made a statement at the Labyrinth by Camilla show. Pink Chrome, Aqua Chrome, or a custom colorful shade was layered upon Metallic Gold base coat. The final product was a fun, loud design that "matched the fabric perfectly," said nail stylist Zoe Vokis.
For Odilon, New York nail artist Lisa Logan created a clean, fresh look to match designer Stacey Clark's white ensembles. A white Minx nail with a nude moon was the final result: a modern twist turning the classic french manicure completely upside down and inside out.