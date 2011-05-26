Mary J. Blige Was Sporting An Awesome Mani At The FiFi’s

The 2011 FiFi awards brought us celebrities dressed to the nines. While the main focus was of course on the ceremony, we couldn’t help but notice gorgeous gowns, hair and makeup that was happening as well. While we could go on and on about Mary J. Blige’s impressive top knot and Halle’s glowing skin the one thing we couldn’t get out of our minds was a set of orange nails.

The nails belonged to Mary J. Blige and she paired them with a sleek white sequined gown. The very bright pop of orange was surprising to see against the formal gown, but surprising in a good way. Blige kept her manicure relatively short with a square tip, and we’re loving it for summer.

Try Essie’s Meet Me At Sunset to get the look!