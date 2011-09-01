Marc by Marc Teams Up with Minx For FNO Nail Decals

We literally just explored the world of runway print nail art, discussing the fact that although it may be oh-so-chic, it’s not exactly easy to do without piles of magazine inspiration and the help of a very skilled manicurist.

Marc Jacobs has apparently read our minds, collaborating with Minx (basically one of the originals in nail art, and the only company that gets to work with Sephora in creating their trusty nail stickers).

For this season’s FNO, the brand partnered with Marc Jacobs to create custom stickers based on the Marc by Marc runway designs. Created by manicurist Lisa Logan, known for her work swith Beyonce and Katy Perry, the One Night Stand collection will feature five different fabric prints including Jags Velvet (a tri-colored chevron), Jungle Silk (a burgundy-on-brown cheetah print), Panthera Jacquard (a jungle cat in tan on black), Rosy Print (the autmnal floral print) and Running Impalas (the name pretty much describes it).

The prints will unfortunately only be available as a gift with purchase at Saks during Fashion’s Night Out, but clearly it is a great initiative to get your butt to the store on the 8th.

[via Beauty Counter Blog]