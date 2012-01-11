Look Out For butter LONDON’s Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

Like accessories, our nails allow us to make a statement. We coordinate our outfits, moods and changing seasons with the nail polish we paint on. Andbutter LONDON is giving us something to look forward to by showering us with color in their newest Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Like always the nail polishes’ fun names match the vibrant hues perfectly and we love the variety in this collection!

Founding Creative Director, Nonie Creme, dished on where the inspiration came from for this particular collection and message they want to get across.

Creme said, “What a season! Pops of neon colour everywhere, tempered by sherbet pastels and cool neutrals. It left us plenty to play with in the nail realm. I’ve mixed a couple of softer opaque shades in cantaloupe and pale pistachio, and followed up with an intense retro turquoise and slightly glittery hot pink. Finally, a quietly marvelous sheer oyster that packs a tiny punch with micro glitter particles for those seeking a new way to wear neutral. The message this season is KNOW who you are, then BE who you are! It’s all about the Individual this season, and the beauty world is yours to rule.”

Check out the different colors in the slideshow and let us know what your favorite it!