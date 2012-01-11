StyleCaster
Look Out For butter LONDON’s Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

StyleCaster

Melissa
by
Like accessories, our nails allow us to make a statement. We coordinate our outfits, moods and changing seasons with the nail polish we paint on. Andbutter LONDON is giving us something to look forward to by showering us with color in their newest Spring/Summer 2012 collection. Like always the nail polishes’ fun names match the vibrant hues perfectly and we love the variety in this collection!

Founding Creative Director, Nonie Creme, dished on where the inspiration came from for this particular collection and message they want to get across.

Creme said, “What a season! Pops of neon colour everywhere, tempered by sherbet pastels and cool neutrals. It left us plenty to play with in the nail realm. I’ve mixed a couple of softer opaque shades in cantaloupe and pale pistachio, and followed up with an intense retro turquoise and slightly glittery hot pink. Finally, a quietly marvelous sheer oyster that packs a tiny punch with micro glitter particles for those seeking a new way to wear neutral. The message this season is KNOW who you are, then BE who you are! It’s all about the Individual this season, and the beauty world is yours to rule.”

Check out the different colors in the slideshow and let us know what your favorite it!

This hot pink shade is perfect for the days you want to stand out!

(butter LONDON Disco Biscuit, $14, butterlondon.com)

Want to look polished and simple? Then this is your color.

(butter LONDON Bossy Boots, $14, butterlondon.com)

This one reminds us of a galazy-ish type of color. If you love to experiment with color then youll this one. The color combinations of blue, purple and glitter will leave each nail slightly different.

(butter LONDON Knackered, $14, butterlondon.com)

We cant help but think of the word pretty when you see a light pink shade like this. Paint this on for your extra girly days.

(butter LONDON Trout Pout, $14, butterlondon.com)

This splash of color can easily be transitioned from winter to spring.

(butter LONDON Slapper, $14, butterlondon.com)

