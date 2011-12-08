The Latest Chanel Nail Polish Makes Runway Premiere

It must have been all the excitement from the dreadlocks, but we seemed to have missed the golden polish on the Chanel Pre-Fall runway. Fashionista reported that the new polish is namedDiwali and is definitely an extension of Peter Philips’ latest love for the metallic trend.

On the right skin tone gold is a great color to rock and we’ll try almost everything once, but what do you think? Will you be wearing this golden hue come fall, or are you more of a silver gal? We’ll be sure to let you know our official thoughts when the polish comes out this summer.