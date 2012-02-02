Lana Del Rey’s Stiletto Nails Add Edge to ‘Vogue UK’

Love her or hate her, sultry singer Lana Del Rey has pretty much solidified her status as a fashion and beauty icon, despite a less-than-stellar performance on SNL and lackluster reviews on her new album Born to Die. The 25-year-old was recently signed to Next models and was featured in a fake ad for Prada that circulated the Internet in November, and now she’s landed the prestigious March cover of Vogue UK.

The songstress has referred to her style as “gangsta Nancy Sinatra,” and both of these influences are clear in the styling of her portrait, shot by Mario Testino. The trendy ’60s vibe comes through in the voluminous, wavy hair and long Twiggy-esque lashes, but what really caught our attention was the “gangsta” part of the equation: the red and gold stiletto nails.

This pointy style has been a favorite of celebs like Lady Gaga, Adele and Rihanna for a while now, and we’re guessing that with Lana’s proven track record as a trendsetter — her album hit #1 on iTunes on its first day! — ladies will follow her lead throughout the spring season. All we can say is that we hope the same doesn’t go for her lips…