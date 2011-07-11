Kate Middleton Inspires a Neutral Nail Trend: Our Mani Picks

Kate Middleton caused a nail polish frenzy after blending the subtle pinks of Essie’s Allure and Bourjois So Laque Ultra Shine Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge for her wedding day. But, the Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t really branched out into brights or dare we say it, nail art, since that day. Sticking to neutrals and pale pinks, Middleton is clearly a classic polish kind of lady.
Having just wrapped up her trip in the U.S., we kept a close eye on her nails (and hair and makeup) and although she isn’t exactly daring in any of those areasher nails stay clean and subtle at all times. But, after seeing the trends at many of the Fall 2011 runway shows, maybe Middleton is onto something. Above are some of our picks for giving those pale pinks and nude colors a try this season.
This opaque, full-coverage nude from Zoya has a touch of shimmer and is a soft, milky beige color. (Zoya Nail Polish in Minka, $8, zoya.com)
Deborah Lippmann's Naked is the perfect flesh tone polish. I advise a slight tan when wearing it for the best results, but it also layers quite well for us fair-skinned folk. (Deborah Lippmann Naked, $16, deborahlippmann.com)
Butter London has a classic ballet pink, named Pink Ribbon. The sheer color can be worn light, or layered on for a brighter pop. (Butter London Pink Ribbon, $16, butterlondon.com)
Essie's Allure (one of Kate's wedding day polishes) is a gorgeous, airy pink. Named after Allure mag, this iconic color is a classic. (Essie Allure, $8, essie.com)
Revlon's Sheer Nude is a very light, barely there shade. When you want just a touch of color on your nails to clean them up, this is the way to go. (Revlon Nail Enamel in Sheer Nude, $4.79, drugstore.com)
RGB's 1o is a sheer pink shade that is of course formaldehyde, DMB and toulene free. This shade will pop a little brighter than the rest, so it's perfect for summer. (RGB Cosmetics in 10, $16, rgbcosmetics.com)
This polish by Sally Hansen is not only long-lasting and perfectly nude, but the thicker, angled brush helps to give you a fool-proof mani. (Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Nude Now, $6.99, drugstore.com)