Kate Middleton Inspires a Neutral Nail Trend: Our Mani Picks

Kate Middleton caused a nail polish frenzy after blending the subtle pinks of Essie’s Allure and Bourjois So Laque Ultra Shine Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge for her wedding day. But, the Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t really branched out into brights or dare we say it, nail art, since that day. Sticking to neutrals and pale pinks, Middleton is clearly a classic polish kind of lady.

Having just wrapped up her trip in the U.S., we kept a close eye on her nails (and hair and makeup) and although she isn’t exactly daring in any of those areasher nails stay clean and subtle at all times. But, after seeing the trends at many of the Fall 2011 runway shows, maybe Middleton is onto something. Above are some of our picks for giving those pale pinks and nude colors a try this season.