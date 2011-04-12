A Kardashian’s Tweet Sets OPI Trending

Stop the presses; The Kardashian sisters are endorsing yet another product. However, this new deal is sending twitter into a frenzy. Today Khlo, who is married to Los Angeles Laker’s player Lamar Odom, tweeted “Top secret meeting with my sisters for OPI.” Kourtney then tweeted back later in response, with “Amazing top secret meeting today with @KhloeKardashian at OPI! I’m obsessed with their colors!” These simple tweets sent OPI, the nail polish brand, trending and broke the top ten topics of today on Twitter. So all those QuikTrim tweets, Sketchers campaigns and even E! ads for their multiple shows are backed by a major fan base.

So the next time you buy OPI, is it because you like the color or because Khlo told you to?