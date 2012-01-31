The Kardashians Lay Off the ‘K’ Names in New OPI Collection

Are the Kardashians becoming a little less self-evolved? It would appear so with the unveiling of their second wave of Nicole by OPI nail polish collection that doesn’t have a “K” name in sight!

But what is even more surprising about the seven new shades (Smile for the Glam-era, Back to Reality … TV, One Big Happy Fame-ily, Our Fuschia’s Lookin’ Bright, Ladies in the Limelight, Paparazzi Don’t Preach, and Strike a Pose) is that we actually kind of LOVE the colors. Compared to their first collection which was a series of bedazzled lacquers, this collection has only one, count it one, shimmery finish (and it’s not even too overwhelming. We are particularly partial to “Ladies in the Limelight” for its neon tint.

This may be one Kardashian franchise we may be able to get behind!

[Racked]