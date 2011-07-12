Kardashian Kolors: OPI Polish Collection is Revealed

We all knew that the Kardashian’s had been buzzing about a collaboration with OPI, but deets have finally been released. The whole clan met with magazine editors yesterday in NYC to spill just some of the beans about the launch, and InStyle was able to post each and every one of the colors to the collection.

Featuring ridiculous names such as “Listen to Your Momager!,” “Kourt is Red-y for a Pedi,” “Khloe Had a Little Lam-Lam” and “Kim-pletely In Love,” the girls certainly know how to work the OPI silly name charm. But, with that said, the colors are actually quite cute, with Khloe’s deep forest green and Kris’s burgundy topping my list of favorites.

No exact date yet on the launch, but they’ll be available for the Holiday 2011 season with each bottle costing $8. Check nicolebyopi.com for stores near you!