Kaley Cuoco’s Two-Toned Manicure: Is It Emmy Appropriate?

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco was spotted on the red carpet last night at the Emmys with a different kind of accessory — a two-toned manicure. The actress chose to have her manicurist Beth Fricke paint her nails with two different shades (something we’ve seen a lot of, but not often at award shows). Fricke used OPI’s Over the Taupe for the majority of her fingernails and then a bold red shade called Big Apple Red for her ring finger, to obviously coordinate with Cuoco’s red clutch and shoes.

What do you think of the look? Do you think the “bling finger” manicure is too much for the red carpet? Let us know in our poll below!