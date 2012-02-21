Julep Releases Oscar Inspired Polishes

For those leading ladies that didn’t get nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, there is still one honor that could be bestowed upon them… a namesake nail polish. Julep has released a collection of polishes named after today’s greatest names on the big screen, honoring their standout performances with some standout colors.

The polishes are Glenn (Close), Viola (Davis), Rachel (Weisz), Marisa (Tomei), Elizabeth (Olsen), and Meryl. Plus one stunning glittery, gold number named after Oscar himself. Polishes are available for $14 each and we suggest you get them now so you are ready for the red carpet this Sunday!

[Bellasugar]